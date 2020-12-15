Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2:30pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday.

As of Dec. 15, a total of 579,357 (+8,755) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 7,654 (+103) deaths and 32,878 (+614) hospitalizations.

The vaccine began arriving at hospitals around the state, with healthcare workers receiving some of the first doses. Ohio is set to receive 89,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and out of those, a total of 15,000 tier one workers will get the first shots.

DeWine called it “a great day. It’s a very, very happy day.”

Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center received a vaccine shipment on Monday, and among the hospitals that will receive shipments on Tuesday is Riverside Methodist Hospital. DeWine watched in person as the shipment arrived at Ohio State, and he said he watched over video call as some of the first vaccinations were administered there.

DeWine also said that the CDC has invited Ohio to take part in a scaled launch of vaccinations in nursing homes. He said those will begin in 5-10 nursing homes Friday.

And he said the state will roll out an online dashboard showing vaccination efforts in the state. Once launched, it will show how many vaccines have been given, with the information sortable by demographic information and by county.

The initial shipments of vaccines will go to groups such as health care workers, and residents and staff at nursing homes. DeWine said he will get vaccinated, but he will not cut in line to receive his.

“I will get my shot when it’s my turn,” he said. “It’s not my turn yet.”