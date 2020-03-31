Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 2 p.m. briefing with Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton scheduled

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton will provide an update on the state’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. and can be streamed right here.

As of Monday, there are 1,933 cases reported in Ohio, 475 leading to hospitalization. There have been 39 deaths reported.

Among the deaths reported in Ohio are two healthcare workers.

During Monday’s briefing, Governor DeWine announced the order keeping children out of K-12 schools will be extended through May 1. It was also announced that the Ohio National Guard would be used to expand hospital capacity in the state.

According to Dr. Amy Acton, current modeling data shows the coronavirus peak will come in Ohio mid to late April.

