Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday: 86,497 cases, 3,382 deaths, 61,056 recoveries reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding a briefing as the state releases the latest COVID-19 case numbers.

As of Tuesday, July 28, a total of 86,497(+1,320) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,382(+38) deaths and 10,425(+140) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 61,056 patients who have recovered from the virus in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

The governor announced Tuesday that effective August 9, child care in providers may return to normal, statutory ratios and class sizes. Providers have the option of keeping their current lower ratios and getting a subsidy, or going back to normal.

Requirements for face coverings, symptom checks, temperature checks and frequent cleaning will remain.

DeWine opened Tuesday’s briefing discussing the current state of the virus in Ohio. He says it appears the rise in cases has plateaued. He also pointed to data showing a slight dip in ER visits.

The good news is that we are starting to see a decrease in emergency department visits in recent days. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/xEEJhHTSot — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 28, 2020

The governor announced Tuesday that county fairs after July 31 would be limited to junior fair events only. That means no events other than livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA events.

The order prohibits grandstand events, rides and games. Harness racing can proceed with no spectators.

During last Thursday’s news conference, DeWine revealed the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. Eight counties have moved to Level 3. Athens County has been removed from the watch list and is no longer approaching Level 4.

DeWine says Marion County has identified 57 new cases in the last two weeks, which represents 15% of its total non-prison cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Franklin County has had more than 225 cases per 100,000 residents over the last weeks.

Also Thursday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted addressed antibody of blood donors by the Red Cross.

Of 33,538 Ohioans who donated blood, plasma or platelets since June 15, 436 have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. That’s a 1.3% positivity rate.

During the same time period, hospitals and private labs performed 37,803 antibody tests, with 1,624 positives.

Wednesday, Governor DeWine announced a travel advisory for all people who come into Ohio from outside states where there is a positivity rate of 15% or higher.

The advisory also includes anyone from Ohio who visits outside states and comes back home. It is recommended that those visit the following states self quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio: