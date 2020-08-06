Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 1,166 new cases, 22 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of cases of COVID-19 in the state.

As of Thursday, Aug. 6 a total of 97,471(+1,166) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,618(+22) deaths and 11,366(+135) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 74,612 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

It was announced Thursday that Gov. DeWine has tested postitive for COVID-19 after he took a test as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

No briefing is planned for Thursday. The next briefing is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. but it is unclear if DeWine will lead the update.

Tuesday, Governor DeWine announced all students K-12 will have to wear masks in the classroom this fall, He said he would be signing an Ohio Department of Health order Tuesday.

Previously, Ohio’s mask mandate only included students 10 years of age and older.

There are exceptions for students with special needs, DeWine added.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. DeWine announced former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton would be leaving the governor’s office and return to her previous job a the Columbus Foundation.