COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Numbers as of Thursday, Dec. 30 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|1,995,497
|+19,774
|Hospitalizations
|96,193
|+484
|ICU admissions
|11,730
|+43
|Deaths*
|28,780
|n/a
The 21-day case average is over 10,000.
In addition, the department reported 13,351 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 6,985,672, which is 59.76% of the state’s population. And 36,999 were given booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers Wednesday related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|5,356
|21.0%
|18.0%
|In ICU
|1,228
|26.4%
|18.5%
|On ventilator
|757
|15.4%
|59.0%
Gov. Mike DeWine called up more members of the Ohio National Guard on Wednesday to help hospitals with staffing problems, and he expressed concern over the number of hospitalizations. In the U.S., case numbers have reached their highest levels.