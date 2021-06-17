Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Latest number of cases to be released at 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be releasing the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Wednesday, June 16, the ODH reported a total of 1,107,902 (+381) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 60,034 (+52) hospitalizations and 8,244 (+9) ICU admissions. A total of 5,476,052 people — or 46.85% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 14,083 from the previous day.

The ODH reported 31 deaths Tuesday, bringing the state total to 20,122. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Earlier Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that the State of Emergency in Ohio enacted at the beginning of the pandemic would be rescinded on Friday, June 18.

The governor said we’re losing an average of 10 people a day in Ohio due to coronavirus.

Overall, the state’s vaccination rate is about 47%, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The governor broke that down in age groups. He says kids between 12 and 17 have a vaccinations rate of 54%.

It’s a little higher for people over 18 at 57.6%.

Also Thursday, DeWine spoke to the latest winners in Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery.

Suzanne Ward, a marketing professor in Findlay, won the $1 million and Sean Horning from Cincinnati is this week’s scholarship winner.

“It’s still sinking in,” Ward said of her good luck. “I woke up and I wasn’t really sure whether I had a dream…it was just surreal.”

“My dad gave me a call; I thought it was a prank,” Horning said. “I called my mom and she was all jumping and crying. I pulled into a parking lot and gave you a call,” he told the Governor.