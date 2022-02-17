COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 17 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,640,201+1,999
Hospitalizations111,252+166
ICU admissions13,092+21
Deaths*35,372N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 4,200. 

The department reported 3,846 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,206,160 which is 61.65% of the state’s population. And 5,132 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total1,8427.6%17.2%
In ICU3959.60%22.73%
On ventilator2535.14%69.76%

February has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases nationwide, but cases in Columbus are still too high to lift the city’s mask mandate, according to a spokesperson with Columbus Public Health. However, several school districts in central Ohio have been dropping their local mask mandate. After hitting a daily peak in cases in early January, coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant are trending down in every Ohio county. But they are not trending down equally everywhere.