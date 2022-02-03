COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 3 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,601,241
|+5,737
|Hospitalizations
|108,598
|+307
|ICU admissions
|12,836
|+22
|Deaths*
|33,537
|N/A
The 21-day case average is just over 15,900.
The department reported 3,648 people started the vaccination process Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,176,196 which is 61.39% of the state’s population. And 7,300 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|3,464
|14.4%
|19.6%
|In ICU
|700
|17.04%
|20.77%
|On ventilator
|470
|9.27%
|66.16%
90 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified around the world since the omicron variant was first identified. Cold temperatures could impact the effectiveness of at-home COVID-19 tests. A report states that the Pfizer vaccine could be available for children under 5 by the end of the month.