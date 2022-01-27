COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 27 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,552,972 +12,108 Hospitalizations 106,616 +446 ICU admissions 12,649 +47 Deaths* 32,489 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 20,000.

The department reported 5,470 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,155,177 which is 61.21% of the state’s population. And 10,625received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 4,765 19.3% 16.6% In ICU 937 21.53% 18.22% On ventilator 645 12.62% 61.81%

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has issued new contact tracing recommendations, including allowing schools to stop universal contact tracing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is adding another 15 places to the COVID-19 “high risk” travel list. Grocery stores across the country are opening later, closing earlier, and eliminating 24-hour operations as they struggle with staff shortages due to the spread of COVID-19.