COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday. 

Numbers as of Wednesday, Jan. 12 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,246,974+20,093
Hospitalizations100,771+499
ICU admissions12,158+44
Deaths*30,435+N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 17,400.

The department reported 8,720 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,076,424, which is 60.54% of the state’s population. And 25,828 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6,63726.4%15.5%
In ICU1,22127.46%14.55%
On ventilator84116.84%58.93%

Franklin County Public Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola said he thinks we should all be very concerned about the rate at which COVID-19 is spreading in the community. With vaccination rates steadying in the state, the ripple effect is being felt among young children in central Ohio. As the six-month mark for those who got a COVID-19 booster shot in early fall approaches, an Ohio State doctor said it is likely another booster will be needed soon.