COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 6 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,132,266 +19,442 Hospitalizations 98,730 +453 ICU admissions 11,956 +43 Deaths* 29,674 +N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 14,900.

The department reported 9,738 people started the vaccination process Thursday, bringing the total to 7,032,160, which is 60.16% of the state’s population. And 31,977 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 6,457 25.3% 16.1% In ICU 1,324 28.98% 13.50% On ventilator 877 17.71% 56.62%

Ohio’s nursing homes said they’re facing a staffing shortage that is getting worse every day. The official number of reported COVID-19 cases could be significantly underestimated, according to health leaders. The disparity comes from an unknown number of unreported at-home rapid test results. Influential government advisers are strongly urging that teens as young as 12 get COVID-19 boosters as soon as they’re eligible, a key move as the U.S. battles the omicron surge and schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike.