COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 6 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,132,266+19,442
Hospitalizations98,730+453
ICU admissions11,956+43
Deaths*29,674+N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 14,900.

The department reported 9,738 people started the vaccination process Thursday, bringing the total to 7,032,160, which is 60.16% of the state’s population. And 31,977 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6,45725.3%16.1%
In ICU1,32428.98%13.50%
On ventilator87717.71%56.62%

Ohio’s nursing homes said they’re facing a staffing shortage that is getting worse every day. The official number of reported COVID-19 cases could be significantly underestimated, according to health leaders. The disparity comes from an unknown number of unreported at-home rapid test results. Influential government advisers are strongly urging that teens as young as 12 get COVID-19 boosters as soon as they’re eligible, a key move as the U.S. battles the omicron surge and schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike.