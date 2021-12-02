COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, Dec. 2, ODH reports a total of 1,708,292 (+9,131) cases, leading to 87,244 (+366) hospitalizations and 10,848 (+41) admissions into the ICU. The state reported Thursday 58.02% of the state’s population — 6,782,133 Ohioans — have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, an increase of 10,935 from the previous day.

ODH reported 104 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 26,587. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average now sits at more than 5,500.