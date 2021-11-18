COLUMUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 17, ODH reports a total of 1,620,436 (+6,382) cases, leading to 83,242 (+335) hospitalizations and 10,479 (+32) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,627,749 people — or 56.7% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 13,275 from the previous day.

The 21-day case average stands at 4,220 after being below 4,100 the day before.

ODH reported 170 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 25,813. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.