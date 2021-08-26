Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Nearly 5,400 cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, August 26, a total of 1,197,873(+5,395) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 65,035(+182) hospitalizations and 8,751 (+15) ICU admissions.

The Department of Health reported 40 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,729. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The amount of cases Tuesday is the most since Feb. 4, when 4,120 cases were reported.