Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Cases jump above 800 reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Thursday, July 22, a total of 1,120,120 (+822) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 61,377 (+52) hospitalizations and 8,413 (+7) ICU admissions.

ODH reported an additional 12 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,449. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Gov. Mike DeWine had recently said the state could be days away from announcing a new incentive program to encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data compiled from state health sources show COVID-19 cases in Ohio are slowly increasing, causing health experts to raise flags about possible new outbreaks.

