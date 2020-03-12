Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold a 2pm news conference to provide an update on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, five people have tested positive for the virus. 52 are now under investigation.

A 53-year-old male from Stark County was the latest person in the state to test positive for COVID-19; this is the first case of community spread, meaning he has no travel history outside the United States.

Twenty-one people have tested negative, up from 11 on Monday.

“We expect to see more cases grow, and more community spread,” said Dr. Amy Acton, Director at the Ohio Department of Health during the news conference held Wednesday.

Stark County is south of Cleveland and Akron. The first three cases of COVID-19 were all confirmed in Cuyahoga County.

DeWine said he’s not ordering Ohio primary schools to close due to the virus, but the state may reach that point.

“If it comes that, we’ll work with the legislature and schools to seek to waive testing requirements if schools need to be closed,” said DeWine.

DeWine also said the state will be issuing an order regarding mass gatherings soon.

The OHSAA said it will be postponing winter tournaments as a precaution.

It was announced Thursday that several conferences, including the Big Ten, had canceled its conference tournament games.

Major League Soccer also announced Thursday it was suspending its season for 30 days in response to the coronavirus.

While the Columbus Blue Jackets are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night in Columbus, the team said fans would not be allowed to attend.

According to Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus Public Health Commissioner, there are two people in Franklin Co. currently being tested for the virus.

DeWine also recommended that colleges and universities go to remote learning and eliminate face to face interactions. He also recommended they stop school-sanctioned international travel and evaluate anyone who traveled internationally or spent time on a cruise ship during spring break.

The governor is not recommending the closure of K-12 schools, but says parents, principals and superintendents need to prepare for the possibility. Athens City Schools, due to its proximity to Ohio University, has canceled classes for two weeks.

Ohio State University announced Monday night that in-person classes would be suspended until at least the end of March. Several other colleges and universities followed suit Tuesday.

“By the end of this week it will seem like a different world than it is today and that’s the pace at which this change is occurring,” said Dr. Acton.