Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 80,186 cases, 3,256 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, are providing the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

As of Thursday, July 23 a total of 80,186 (+1,444) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,256 (+21) deaths and 9,986 (+104) hospitalizations. There are a presumed patients who have recovered from the virus in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine started Thursday’s briefing discussing the situation surrounding House Speaker Larry Householder’s arrest.

The governor reversed his position on the repeal of House Bill 6. He says it is good policy, but the way it was passed ‘stinks.’ He is now calling for the law’s repeal and replacement.

Gov. DeWine revealed the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map.

Athens County has been removed from the watch list and is no longer approaching Level 4.