Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine sets 2pm briefing, no Dr. Acton scheduled

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold his regularly scheduled update on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state at 2pm, Thursday, with Lt. Governor Jon Husted, but Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is not scheduled to appear.

As of Wednesday, a total of 14,117 cases were reported, leading to 2,882 hospitalizations and 610 deaths. A total of 880 of those hospitalized needed intensive care.

Governor DeWine announce during Wednesday’s briefing that the state’s first coronavirus case in a Department of Youth Services detention facility had been reported.

DeWine announced an end to the state’s elective surgery ban. He said the biggest concern is for those who had surgeries postponed and have been waiting. The governor is urging outpatient centers and hospitals to reach out to patients that previously had something scheduled and re-assess.

The process of opening dentist and other medical offices will begin soon, but DeWine said the elective surgery order is a good start to the process.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted said 5.6 million people were working in Ohio at the beginning of March. Since March 15, we have list around 1 million jobs.

Husted said that as businesses reopen, it doesn’t mean the virus is no longer dangerous. He says we will need to remain vigilant.

Dr. Amy Acton Tuesday discussed a 5-part plan for living with coronavirus over the next 18 months.

“We don’t want to just flatten this curve. We want to stay ahead of the curve,” said Dr. Acton.