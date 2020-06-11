Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 40,004 cases, 2,490 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Governor Jon Husted held a news conference Thursday to talk about the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, a total of 40,004 (+429) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,490 (+33) deaths and 6,753 (+60) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,732 (+18) were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.