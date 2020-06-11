Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine holds briefing

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 40,004 cases, 2,490 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Governor Jon Husted held a news conference Thursday to talk about the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  

As of Thursday, a total of 40,004 (+429) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,490 (+33) deaths and 6,753 (+60) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,732 (+18) were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools