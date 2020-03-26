Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton daily COVID-19 news conference scheduled for 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are scheduled to hold their daily news conference on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus at 2 P.M., Thursday.

On Wednesday, it was announced there were 704 confirmed cases in Ohio, 75 ICU admissions, 182 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

ODH says deaths have been reported in Cuyahoga (2), Erie (1), Franklin (2), Gallia (1), Lucas (1), Miami (1), Stark (2) Counties.

In Trumbull County, as of Wednesday evening, there are now 10 COVID-19 cases. Five men, five women, ranging in age from 25-83. Six of those cases are hospitalized.

Dr. Amy Acton says the testing data is only a snapshot of what’s really going on, since there is a shortage of testing supplies and those available are being conserved for the most high-risk and hospitalized front-line workers. The actual number of cases in Ohio is believed to be much higher.

Late Wednesday night, the U.S. Senate passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was then announced Thursday morning that nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. Ohio had more than 180,000 apply for unemployment. A week earlier, it reported 7,042 claims.

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine started Wednesday’s news conference by talking about things she is doing to stay close with her grandchildren through the crisis.

DeWine also demonstrated how people are using social media platforms like TikTok to promote the stay at home message.

Dr. Acton reminded Ohioans that the coronavirus hotline is not a legal advice line. The health department can not answer questions about what is an essential business.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted encouraged businesses to create a document detailing their justification for being considered essential. He said that while workers don’t need to carry a license or document, it will help businesses down the line.

Governor DeWine revealed the state is starting to take action against a company, and expects to take action against more.

Lt. Governor Husted said eligible Ohioans will continue to have access to the HEAP program through May 1.