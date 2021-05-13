Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Wednesday, May 12, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,087,182 (+1,449) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 57,718 (+173) hospitalizations and 7,953 (+14) ICU admissions. A total of 4,915,037 people — 42.05% of the state’s population — had at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 26,345 from the previous day.

The Department of Health reported 13 deaths Tuesday, bringing the state total to 19,441. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

DeWine announced Wednesday that most health orders in the state of Ohio will be lifted, June 2.

He also announced two incentives for teens and adults to get vaccinated, including a $1 million drawing for adults who have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and the chance to win a a full four-year scholarship to a State of Ohio university for those 17 years old and under.

Vaccinations in the state is now open to those 12 and older.