Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Wednesday, August 26, a total of 117,584 (+1089) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,044 (+48) deaths and 14,043 (+87) hospitalizations. There are presumed 97,823 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Data released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Health shows COVID-19 continues to grow in rural counties.

Gov. Mike DeWine said those counties have populations less than 60,000 people.

The latest county advisory map is scheduled to be announced, Thursday.

DeWine clarified spectator limits for indoor and outdoor sporting events.

Last week, DeWine announced all fall sports would be allowed and that spectators will be limited to family members of the athletes, band members and cheerleaders taking part in the event.

On Tuesday, he reinforced his order that outdoor sporting events will have a limit of 1,500 fans or 15% of fixed permanent seating capacity to allow for social distancing throughout the entirety of the event.

For indoor events, DeWine said the limit will be 300 fans or 15% of fixed permanent seating capacity.