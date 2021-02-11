Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: More than 700 deaths reported after ODH adjusts totals

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine provided updates Thursday on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in Ohio.

As of Feb. 11, a total of 931,437 (+2,806) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 12,577 (+721) deaths and 48,269 (+189) hospitalizations. A total of 1,161,056 Ohioans — 9.93% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Thursday’s count includes about 650 previously unrecorded deaths after the total was underreported in November and December. The department announced Wednesday that the total may have been underreported by as many as 4,000. The underreported deaths will be added to the state’s total during the coming week.

DeWine said that he is allowing Ohio’s statewide curfew to expire — which it did at noon Thursday — based on declining hospitalization rates related to COVID-19.

The curfew began in November and was last extended on Jan. 27. At the time, DeWine said state health officials would monitor hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for two weeks, and if they declined enough, the curfew could be dropped.

DeWine said he wanted to see if the confirmed hospitalizations related to COVID-19 dropped below 2,500 for seven straight days, and they did. Here are the counts for the past seven days:

Feb. 5: 2,172

Feb. 6: 2,026

Feb. 7: 1,969

Feb. 8: 2,011

Feb. 9: 1,980

Feb. 10: 1,924

Feb. 11: 1,862

The public health advisory map remained unchanged for the third straight week. Franklin and its surrounding counties are at level 3, or red. As long as the counties remain defined as high incidence by the CDC, they cannot drop to a lower level.

The state is in the process of vaccinating the school workforce, residents 65 and older, and those with certain medical disorders. DeWine said the state is going to leave vaccinations open for those groups for several weeks because of the limited supply. He said that as vaccine supply increases, it will be made available at more locations, including hospitals, pharmacies and eventually mass-vaccination sites.