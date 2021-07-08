Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 377 new cases reported

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Thursday, July 8, 1,113,383 (+377) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 60,854 (+35) hospitalizations and 8,347 (+4) ICU admissions. ODH also reported that 48 percent of the population, or 5,610,606, have started the vaccination process. That’s a change of 6,819 from the day before.

Cases MilestoneDate HitDays BetweenRank
100,000July 30, 2020210 days1.
200,000Oct. 20, 202082 days2.
300,000Nov. 10, 202021 days5.
400,000Nov. 22, 202012 daysT-9.
500,000Dec. 2, 202010 days11.
600,000Dec. 14, 202012 daysT-9.
700,000Dec. 28, 202014 days7.
800,000Jan. 1013 days8.
900,000Jan. 2818 days6.
1 millionMarch 1748 days4.
1.1 millionMay 2670 days3.
Source: Ohio Dept. of Health

