Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: New cases remain over 3,200

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, August 12, a total of 1,152,590 (+3,272) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 63,011 (+130) hospitalizations and 8,582 (+13) ICU admissions. An additional 9,980 people have begun the vaccination process — 50.33% of all Ohioans — for a total of 5,883,263.

The last time new cases reached 3,393 was on February 6, 2021.

ODH reported 24 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,580. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

During a news conference Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio is currently split between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, and he encouraged all Ohioans to get on board with the CDC’s recommendation to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“The most effective tool we have today is the vaccine,” DeWine said. “People who are not vaccinated are not safe. I want to make sure everyone has the facts.”

