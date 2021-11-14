COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After the Ohio Department of Health reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the state’s weekly total surpassed 30,000 for the first time since early October.

As of Sunday, Nov. 14, ODH reports a total of 1,6004,488 (+3,628) cases, leading to 82,311 (+72) hospitalizations and 10,375 (+2) admissions into the ICU.

This Monday-Sunday, ODH reported 32,291 cases, the second consecutive week-to-week increase after cases declined for six straight weeks coming off a peak in the Delta variant wave of 48,580 weekly cases.

The 21-day case average now sits at 3,935, up from 3,596 a week ago. Sunday was the eighth straight day that average has increased, the longest streak since mid-September.

A total of 6,596,661 people — or 56.43% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 16,120 from the previous day.

ODH reported 361 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 25,643. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.