COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The numbers reported on Sunday reflect the past two days with ODH not reporting new COVID-19 cases on Christmas.

As of Sunday, Dec. 26, a total of 1,931,908 (+20,917) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 94,462 (+109) hospitalizations and 11,566 (+9) admissions into the ICU.

ODH reported 443 deaths on Friday bringing the total to 28,720. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Last week, Ohio had three consecutive days with record case numbers in one-day ever. The most cases in one-day ever, not including backlogged data, was set on Thursday with 15,989 new COVID-19 cases reported.

New vaccination numbers were not available and are not expected to be updated again until Monday, with health department officials saying that a database vendor would have a multi-day outage. As of Wednesday, 6,937,844 people in the state had at least started the vaccination process.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help hospitals with their pandemic-related staffing shortages.

The 21-day case average is sitting at more than 10,000.