Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Latest numbers to be released at 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release its latest coronavirus case numbers around 2 p.m. Sunday.

As of Saturday, a total of 15,587 cases were reported, leading to 3,115 hospitalizations and 711 deaths. Of the hospitalizations, 938 were ICU admissions.

The total includes 14,983 laboratory confirmed cases and 604 cases meeting the CDC expanded case definition.

Governor Mike DeWine does not plan to hold a news conference Sunday, but said details on the plan to begin gradually reopening Ohio’s economy will be released Monday.

Friday’s, Governor DeWine announced the state of Ohio will cover the cost of foster children turning 18 over the next three months to continue to be taken care of until this pandemic is over.

The governor also announced a partnership with Thermo Fisher, that will help increase testing in the state. He stated that by May 27, there will be 22,000 tests administered a day in Ohio. Because of the testing, DeWine said Ohio will be able to begin contact tracing in the state. He did stress this would be done in a voluntary way.

The next daily briefing is scheduled for Monday afternoon.