COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
The reported numbers on Sunday will reflect the past 48 hours of data with the Ohio Department of Health not reporting numbers on New Year’s Day.
Numbers as of Sunday, Jan. 2 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,053,721
|+37,626
|Hospitalizations
|96,626
|+183
|ICU admissions
|11,766
|+17
|Deaths*
|29,447
|N/A
The 21-day case average is just under 13,000.
The department reported 1,619 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,003,020, which is 59.91% of the state’s population. And 6,076 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|5,849
|23.6%
|18.7%
|In ICU
|1,273
|28.47%
|13.93%
|On ventilator
|782
|16.05%
|58.53%
Top federal health officials are looking into adding a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for those who are asymptomatic. Schools across the country are returning from winter break with COVID-19 protocol tweaks. More than 200 Marines were separated from service for refusing the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.