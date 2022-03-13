COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of March 13 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,663,835 +317 Hospitalizations 113,165 +4 ICU admissions 13,311 +0 Deaths* 37,410 N/A *Deaths will be updated once a week, on Thursdays

The 21-day case average is below 910.

Sunday was the final daily update from the Ohio Department of Health on coronavirus numbers with the ODH shifting to weekly reporting of numbers beginning Thursday.

The ODH will also ease COVID-19 case reporting requirements for K-12 schools as infections continue to drop statewide and nationwide.