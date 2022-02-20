COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Sunday, Feb. 20 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,644,828 +899 Hospitalizations 111,541 +30 ICU admissions 13,131 +5 Deaths* 35,493 N/A Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 3,300.

The department reported 1,460 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,212,253 which is 61.70% of the state’s population. And 3,882 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 1,594 6.7% 21.1% In ICU 336 8.3% 26.93% On ventilator 236 4.82% 70.94%

Medical experts in Ohio are recommending a fourth COVID-19 shot for people with weakened immune systems. Ohio’s COVID-19 case numbers have been the lowest since August 2021. Schools in the state are also reporting its lowest case numbers since the beginning of the school year.