Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Gov. DeWine to hold 2pm news conference to discuss COVID-19, FDA's Battelle decision
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Gov. DeWine to hold 2pm news conference to discuss COVID-19, FDA’s Battelle decision

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced he will be having a news conference Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the state and the FDA’s decision to limit Battelle’s mask sterilizing technology. 

During Saturday’s news conference, DeWine stated that there would not be a news conference Sunday.  

However, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to allow Columbus-based Battelle to sterilize only 10,000 surgical masks in Ohio each day, DeWine announced he and Lt. Governor Jon Husted would be holding a news conference after all.  

The news conference is scheduled for 2pm. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is not scheduled to attend.

As of Saturday, there were 1,406 cases reported in Ohio, 344 leading to hospitalizations and 25 deaths.

