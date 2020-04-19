Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 11,602 cases, 471 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The latest number of cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio has been released.

As of Sunday, there are 11,602 cases reported in the state, leading to 471 deaths. A total of 2,565 hospitalizations have been reported.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Friday there would be no news briefing Saturday or Sunday unless there was a big announcement.

Governor DeWine is calling on the federal government to help provide crucial materials that would allow a dramatic increase in testing for coronavirus in his state.

DeWine said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Ohio hospitals doing the testing lack needed chemicals known as reagents. He said help from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would allow him to “probably double, maybe even triple testing in Ohio virtually overnight.”

DeWine, a Republican, referred to his having sought help several weeks ago with an issue involving sterilization of masks, and he said President Trump “got that done.

During Friday’s news briefing, DeWine talked about his plan to reopen businesses in the state by stating there are three conditions that must be met in order for the economic restart to begin: Public health measures and compliance must be established, people most vulnerable to the disease must be protected, and businesses operate safely with safeguards in place.

More details of the plan are expected to be announced next week, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.

And while things are expected to begin reopening May 1, there is one essential fact DeWine wants everyone to keep in mind: the virus is not going to go away.

“We have to assume that everyone we meet is carrying the virus,” DeWine said. “Because many people are walking around among us and don’t know they’re carrying the virus.”