Coronavirus in Ohio: 951 new cases, four new deaths reported Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, a total of 143,547 (+951) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,612 (+4) deaths and 14,750 (+63) hospitalizations. There are 121,911 people who have tested positive for the virus who are presumed to have recovered.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor Mike DeWine released the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. Only five counties are red, but 11 counties went from yellow to orange.

DeWine pointed out a few counties with colleges whose cases are increasing. DeWine says this is due to off-campus activities. The governor said outbreaks in Athens County have been tied to off-campus activities by Ohio University students.

The governor’s next scheduled coronavirus briefing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Ohio has added a new dashboard for K-12 schools. You’ll be able to look up your county and see the COVID-19 cases being reported in schools.

Dr. Manning from Nationwide Children’s Hospital joined the briefing to explain the new dashboards. She says the data reflects what they are seeing in hospitals.

Dr. Manning says children who are older, more mobile and more social do tend to get COVID-19 at higher rates. She said parents should look at data by age group and look at the region where they live to see the risk for their child.

She it’s important for children to get a flu shot.

“This is the time to do it,” said Dr. Manning. She says you don’t want to be the parent that has a child experience COVID-19 and flu at the same time.

DeWine released Halloween guidelines for the state Friday. Local communities will make the determination of if to do it and when, parents can determine whether or not their child goes.

DeWine says celebrations won’t look like years past: hayrides/haunted houses could be problematic, mask wearing will be needed.