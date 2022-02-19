COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Saturday, Feb. 19 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,643,929 +1,599 Hospitalizations 111,511 +113 ICU admissions 13,126 +11 Deaths* 35,493 N/A Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 3,500.

The department reported 2,683 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,210,829 which is 61.69% of the state’s population. And 4,709 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 1,632 6.8% 18.6% In ICU 356 8.72% 23.98% On ventilator 234 4.78% 70.54%

Ohio’s COVID-19 case numbers have been the lowest since August 2021. Schools in the state are also reporting its lowest case numbers since the beginning of the school year. Scientists estimate that nearly 75 percent of Americans will have been infected by the omicron variant by the end of the surge.