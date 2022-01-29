COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Numbers as of Saturday, Jan. 29 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,571,021
|+8,609
|Hospitalizations
|107,151
|+232
|ICU admissions
|12,696
|+17
|Deaths*
|33,071
|N/A
The 21-day case average is just over 19,000.
The department reported 4,247 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,162,872 which is 61.28% of the state’s population. And 11,882 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|4,173
|17%
|20.2%
|In ICU
|850
|19.69%
|20.69%
|On ventilator
|568
|10.98%
|62.82%
The World Health Organization expects the next COVID-19 variant after omicron to be more contagious. The Ohio Department of Health provided an update on when and where its COVID test kits will be available. Parents are left wondering when children under the age of 5 will be eligible for a COVID vaccine.