COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Saturday, Jan. 29 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,571,021 +8,609 Hospitalizations 107,151 +232 ICU admissions 12,696 +17 Deaths* 33,071 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is just over 19,000.

The department reported 4,247 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,162,872 which is 61.28% of the state’s population. And 11,882 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 4,173 17% 20.2% In ICU 850 19.69% 20.69% On ventilator 568 10.98% 62.82%

