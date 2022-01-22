COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Saturday, Jan. 22 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,496,243 +15,677 Hospitalizations 104,685 +295 ICU admissions 12,485 +23 Deaths* 31,987 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 22,800.

The department reported 6,025 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,136,154 which is 61.05% of the state’s population. And 17,967 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 5,376 22.1% 17.4% In ICU 1,112 25.22% 17.55% On ventilator 744 14.95% 59.96%

Ohio schools reported more than 27,000 new coronavirus cases this week, setting a new record one week after cases shattered a previous record. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, state health director, gave an update, Thursday, where he expressed hope that the omicron variant might soon decline but remained concerned over hospitalization levels. The NFL announced Saturday its ending daily COVID-19 testing for all players, regardless of vaccination status.