COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Today’s new case numbers reported breaks a three-day streak of 19,000+ cases reported each day.
Numbers as of Saturday, Jan. 8 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,170,139
|+18,310
|Hospitalizations
|99,439
|+269
|ICU admissions
|12,032
|+25
|Deaths*
|30,072
|N/A
The 21-day case average is above 15,700.
The department reported 9,547 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,051,447, which is 60.32% of the state’s population. And 33,644 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|6,529
|26.4%
|17.4%
|In ICU
|1,294
|29.15%
|14.98%
|On ventilator
|844
|17.51%
|58.99%
In December 2021, more than 50,000 kids in Ohio tested positive for COVID-19, the most in a month span during the pandemic. Doctors in Ohio are beginning to see people get COVID-19 for a second or third time during the pandemic. Health leaders are saying that another COVID-19 booster shot could be on the horizon. Answers to questions on the free half a billion rapid tests coming from the federal government.