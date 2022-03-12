COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is expected to release the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Numbers as of March 11 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,663,019 +594 Hospitalizations 113,118 +48 ICU admissions 13,303 +6 Deaths* 37,410 +198 *Deaths will be updated once a week, on Thursdays

The 21-day case average is below 1,000.

Beginning Monday, the state will shift to reporting new cases, hospitalizations and deaths weekly instead of daily, according to ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

The ODH will also ease COVID-19 case reporting requirements for K-12 schools as infections continue to drop statewide and nationwide.