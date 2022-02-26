COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Saturday, Feb. 26 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,652,634+1,330
Hospitalizations112,289+86
ICU admissions13,214+10
Deaths*36,580N/A
*Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 2,200. 

The department reported 1,974 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,223,269 which is 61.79% of the state’s population. And 4,209 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total1,1514.8%20.5%
In ICU2345.75%26.38%
On ventilator1342.67%71.86%

The CDC outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, which means a change in Columbus and central Ohio. Ohio National Guard members have completed their mission of helping communities and health workers during the omicron variant wave of COVID-19, Ohio’s health director said Thursday.