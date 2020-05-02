Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 19,335 cases, 1,021 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The latest number of people in Ohio who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus has been released.

As of Saturday, a total of 19,335 cases have been reported in the state, leading to 3,712 hospitalizations and 1,021 deaths. Of the hospitalizations, 1,066 were ICU admissions.

Late Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health released information on a new order by ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton, entitled ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ that extends the stay-at-home protocol until May 29.

“The name is important — Stay Safe Ohio. Not a stay-at-home order,” DeWine said during Friday’s press conference. “We’ve reached a new stage and I think that’s good news for everybody.”

Gov. DeWine added Ohioans should not read anything into the date given of May 29 and the order itself will be superseded as the state issues new reopening orders through the month.

Gov. DeWine made sure to say the new order doesn’t mean the virus has gone away.

He also stressed that people need to continue to practice social distancing and safe practices. DeWine urged people not to gather in groups larger than 10, because the virus is still out there.

DeWine also announced Friday groups will be formed in the coming days to investigate when other businesses can reopen, including gyms, childcare, and libraries.

DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted announced curbside pickup and appointment shopping will be allowed for retail stores between now and May 12 when the stores are allowed to let customers inside their businesses.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio:

Despite the May 1 date of a gradual economic reopening, K-12 school buildings in Ohio will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year, and graduations are to be held as virtual commencement ceremonies.