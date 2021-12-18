COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Saturday.

As of Friday, Dec. 17, a total of 1,829,367 (+10,025) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,195 (+395) hospitalizations and 11,357 (+43) admissions into the ICU. An additional 9,902 people have begun the vaccination process — 59.03% of all Ohioans — for a total of 6,900,371.

ODH reported 434 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 28,028. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help hospitals with their pandemic-related staffing shortages.

Due to a laboratory reporting backlog, the amount of cases reported Tuesday through Thursday were artificially inflated, according to the ODH. A backlog of 7,699 positive COVID-19 cases was added to the 24-hour daily case change as the files were processed during those days.

Including the backlog, the 21-day case average was sitting at more than 7,600.