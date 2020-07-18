Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 73,822 cases, 3,132 deaths, 50,280 recoveries reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will release the latest COVID-19 case numbers Saturday at 2 p.m.

As of July 18, a total of 73,822 (+1,542) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,132 (+20) deaths and 9,513 (+68) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 50,280 patients who have recovered from the virus in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

According to the latest map of warning levels, Athens, Delaware, Licking and Union Counties in central Ohio are now at level 3. A total of 19 counties are now under that alert level. Mask requirements for those counties will soon go into effect. Athens County is on the warning list to move to level 4 status.

Delaware County is seeing a “surge” in cases according to Governor DeWine, people going to their doctors with symptoms have doubled. Licking County is also in a similar situation.

Scioto County has seen more cases in the last two weeks then over the course of the rest of the pandemic. Governor DeWine says signs point to widespread community spread.

Governor DeWine has mentioned in several counties they are linking cases back to travel to places like Florida and Arizona.

Mask requirements took effect at 6 p.m. Friday. With these new counties added, 60% of Ohio’s population will now be living under a mask mandate.