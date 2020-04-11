Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 6,250 cases, 247 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health says there are now a total of 6,250 COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the state, leading to 247 deaths.

A total of 1,879 people have been hospitalized, 572 in intensive care.

The state is now using updated criteria when reporting case numbers, based on CDC guidelines.

Before this change, the guidance only allowed doctors to count COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed by a laboratory test. Now, the new guidance will include cases that meet the following criteria:

A person will be counted if a quick test determines the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in the blood

A person will be counted if there is clinical evidence and epidemiological evidence of the presence of COVID-19 when there is no other likely diagnosis, even if there’s no lab test

Saturday’s numbers include 6,187 laboratory confirmed cases and 63 probable cases that fit under the expanded definition. Five of the 247 deaths were reported under the expanded definition.

Friday, Governor Mike DeWine announced a new permit from the Ohio Department of Transporation allowing food trucks to operate at the state’s rest areas.

The governor is not planning news conferences Saturday or Sunday unless there is a major development in the state.