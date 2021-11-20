COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Saturday, Nov. 19, ODH reports a total of 1,639,070 (+5,590) cases, leading to 84,073 (+205) hospitalizations and 10,550 (+19) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,672,760 people — or 57.09% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 15,319 from the previous day.

ODH reported 250 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 26,063. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average stands at more than 4,500.