Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 486 new cases, 28 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Saturday, July 17, 2021, a total of 1,116,808 (+486) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 61,156 (+28) hospitalizations and 8,393 (+2) ICU admissions.

Friday, ODH reported that a total of 5,652,606 people — or 48.4% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 6,099 from the previous day.

ODH reported an additional 26 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 20,437. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

