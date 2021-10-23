COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Saturday, Oct. 23, the state has reported a total of 1,519,304 (+3,466) cases, leading to 78,657 (+169) hospitalizations and 10,001 (+14) ICU admissions. A total of 6,436,428 people — or 55.06% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 6,266 from the previous day.

The ODH reported 339 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 23,955. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average is now below 4,400.

Recently, ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the delta surge seems to have plateaued, but he urged continued vigilance.

“It’s far too early for us to claim victory,” he said. “We may not know the full impact of this surge for some time. What we do know is hospitals are feeling the real effects of the surge.”

Vanderhoff said it takes approximately six weeks for the vaccinated to be fully protected after their last shot. This is important because Thanksgiving — a potential super-spreader holiday — is only a few weeks away.