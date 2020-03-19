Coronavirus in Ohio: Resources

How you can GET help or GIVE help right now

Unemployment

CLICK HERE to apply online or visit unemployment.ohio.gov.

To apply for Unemployment Insurance Benefits, you will need:

Your Social Security number

Your driver’s license or state ID number

Your name, address, telephone number, and e-mail address

Name, address, telephone number, and dates of employment with each employer you worked for during the past 6 weeks of employment

The reason you became unemployed from each employer

Dependents’ names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth

If claiming dependents, your spouse’s name, Social Security number, and birth date

If you are not a U.S. citizen or national, alien registration number and expiration date

Your regular occupation and job skills

Also,

If you had out-of-state employment, have worked for the federal government, or are separated from military service, more information is required, including: Form DD-214, member 4 copy (for military service) SF-8 or SF-50 form (for federal government employment)



Small buisness and not-for-profit loans

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the approval of the state’s application for a request to allow small businesses and not-for-profit organizations to apply for low-interest, long-term loans of up to $2 million. Ohio did this through the Small Business Administration economic injury disaster loan program.

Loan applications can be completed online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/Index or by calling 1-88-659-2955.

Job training

The State of Ohio has released a list of job training resources workers can use to ‘upskill’ themselves while they are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Go to: workforce.ohio.gov

Personal Protective Equipment donations

The Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security office is collecting personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical professionals and first responders.

Volunteers will collect donations between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily between Monday and Friday. They can be dropped off at 5300 Strawberry Farms Blvd., Columbus, Ohio.

The following pieces of equipment are requested:

Gowns

Non-sterile gloves

Surgical masks (with ear loops)

N95 masks

Hand sanitizer

Viral swabs/Viral Culture Vials

Volunteering

NBC4 is mobilizing 4’s Army, as the outbreak impacts everyone’s everyday life. If you can help, please help. Non-profit groups across Central Ohio are providing vital services during this uncertain and unprecedented time.

CLICK HERE for a list of ways you can support our community.

Additionally, we ask that you follow ALL CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidelines before committing to any of these projects.

Meals

Free breakfast and lunch to all children and students under 18.

Breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The locations for the free meal pickup are:

Linden-McKinley STEM Academy, 1320 Duxberry Avenue, 43211

South 7-12, 1160 Ann Street, 43206

Buckeye Middle School, 2950 South Parsons Avenue, 43207

Independence High School, 5175 East Refugee Road, 43232

Columbus Afrocentric Early College, 3223 Allegheny Avenue, 43209

Sherwood Middle School, 1400 Shady Lane Road, 43227

Centennial High School, 1441 Bethel Road, 43220

Columbus Global Academy, 4077 Karl Road, 43224

Mifflin High School, 3245 Oak Spring Street, 43219

Woodward Park Middle School, 5151 Karl Road, 43229

West High School, 179 South Powell Avenue, 43204

Starling PreK-8, 145 South Central Avenue, 43222

Wedgewood Middle School, 3800 Briggs Road, 43228

3810 Veterans Memorial Dr, Hilliard, OH 43026

Preparing meals every day and serving the city’s elderly via drive-through.