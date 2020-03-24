Coronavirus in Ohio: Patients exhibiting new symptoms

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 564 cases reported, 8 deaths
Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – According to Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, patients who contract the COVID-19 coronavirus are showing new symptoms.

Acton said some of the data, particularly out of Cuyahoga County, show patients exhibiting GI upset, more fatigue, and sometimes not showing a fever, in addition to the previous flu-like symptoms.

“My best advice to everyone is if you don’t feel well in any way, stay home and make that call,” she said.

Previously, symptoms of viral infection were thought to be limited to those similar to the flu – fever, tiredness, and a dry cough, with difficulty breathing in more severe cases. Patients continue to show those symptoms as well.

