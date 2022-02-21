COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is expected to release the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state at 2 p.m. Monday.

Numbers as of Sunday, Feb. 20 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,644,828+899
Hospitalizations111,541+30
ICU admissions13,131+5
Deaths*35,493N/A
*Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 3,300. 

The department reported 1,460 people started the vaccination process Sunday, bringing the total to 7,212,253 which is 61.70% of the state’s population. And 3,882 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients Sunday:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total1,5946.7%21.1%
In ICU3368.3%26.93%
On ventilator2364.82%70.94%

Medical experts in Ohio are recommending a fourth COVID-19 shot for people with weakened immune systems. Ohio’s COVID-19 case numbers have been the lowest since August 2021Schools in the state are also reporting its lowest case numbers since the beginning of the school year.