COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is expected to release the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state at 2 p.m. Monday.
Numbers as of Sunday, Feb. 20 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,644,828
|+899
|Hospitalizations
|111,541
|+30
|ICU admissions
|13,131
|+5
|Deaths*
|35,493
|N/A
The 21-day case average is below 3,300.
The department reported 1,460 people started the vaccination process Sunday, bringing the total to 7,212,253 which is 61.70% of the state’s population. And 3,882 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients Sunday:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|1,594
|6.7%
|21.1%
|In ICU
|336
|8.3%
|26.93%
|On ventilator
|236
|4.82%
|70.94%
Medical experts in Ohio are recommending a fourth COVID-19 shot for people with weakened immune systems. Ohio’s COVID-19 case numbers have been the lowest since August 2021. Schools in the state are also reporting its lowest case numbers since the beginning of the school year.